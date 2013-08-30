* The benchmark BSE index gains 0.96 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.84 percent, heading for a third session of gains. * Software exporters gain to record highs on improving U.S. business prospects. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 2.6 percent after earlier hitting an all-time high of 2,007 rupees, while Wipro Ltd gains 3.4 percent after touching a 52-week high at 490.05 rupees. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd also gains 1.5 percent adding to Thursday's gains of 2.1 percent on market speculation the government may announce a hike in diesel prices after parliament's monsoon session ends on Sept. 6. * India will release GDP data for the April-June quarter at 1200 GMT. The economy is expected to have grown at a dismal 4.7 percent, a Reuters poll showed, after growing 4.8 percent annually in the March quarter. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)