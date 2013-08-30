* USD/INR trading at 66.60/61, sharply off the session
high of 67.43 and close to its previous close of 66.55/56.
* Traders say strong domestic shares and earlier intervention by
the central bank prompting exporters to sell the greenback.
* Traders expect the pair to hold in a 66.50 to 67.50 range
during the session.
* GDP data due to be released post market hours to be key for
near-term direction.
* The rupee's tumble is a "matter of concern", but is part of a
needed adjustment due to India's large current account deficit
and will have a positive impact on export competitiveness in
coming months, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Friday.
