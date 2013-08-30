* USD/INR trading at 66.60/61, sharply off the session high of 67.43 and close to its previous close of 66.55/56. * Traders say strong domestic shares and earlier intervention by the central bank prompting exporters to sell the greenback. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 66.50 to 67.50 range during the session. * GDP data due to be released post market hours to be key for near-term direction. * The rupee's tumble is a "matter of concern", but is part of a needed adjustment due to India's large current account deficit and will have a positive impact on export competitiveness in coming months, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Friday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)