(Updates Raghuram Rajan joining as governor at RBI on Sept 5) * Indian shares may remain volatile in the short term as traders remain wary of foreign flows after overseas investors sold over $1 billion worth of shares in the 10 sessions through Thursday ahead of June quarter GDP data later in the day. * India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday said April-June GDP growth would be flat. * A Reuters poll of 36 economists expected India's gross domestic product to have expanded 4.7 percent year-on-year in the quarter to June, near decade lows on an annual basis and a tad under the 4.8 percent growth in the previous three months. * The rupee will also be on watch to see whether a reversal from a record low of 68.85 is sustainable. It continues to remain vulnerable to any talk of U.S. tapering, while a worsening fiscal deficit could also weigh on it. * Traders are also hopeful of more market friendly measures like a hike in diesel price after the passage of the Land Legislation bill and the Food Security bill by the parliament was seen as populist. * Traders will also watch out for any comments or fresh measures with Raghuram Rajan taking over the reins of the central bank as the new governor on Sept. 5. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Sat: Trade Minister Anand Sharma will be present for an industry event in Mumbai at 1145 IST. Mon: Automakers in India report monthly sales for August; Manufacturing PMI for August Wed: Money supply data Thurs: Bharti Airtel Ltd annual shareholders meeting Raghuram Rajan to take over as new RBI governor