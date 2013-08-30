(Updates Raghuram Rajan's joining as Governor at RBI) * India's debt and foreign exchange markets will take opening cues from the June quarter growth data to be published after market hours on Friday, which is expected to clock in at 4.7 percent, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll. * Traders said better-than-expected data will dent hopes for any more monetary easing and could push up bond yields. * Bond market traders will also watch the rupee's moves for direction with the central bank's latest step to provide dollars directly to oil firms expected to take out a key demand from the market. * Any fresh comments or measures over the weekend will be closely monitored. * Dealers expect the central bank to intervene aggressively if the rupee weakens substantially or whenever it tries to breach any key psychological levels, as has been observed in recent sessions. * Traders will also watch out for any comments or fresh measures with Raghuram Rajan taking over the reins of the central bank as the new Governor on Sept. 5. KEY EVENTS/DATA Mon: HSBC Markit PMI data due at 0500 GMT Wed: Cbank to release money supply data HSBC Markit Services PMI data at 0500 GMT Thurs: Raghuram Rajan to take over as new RBI Governor Fri: Cbank to release bank credit data at 1130 GMT Cbank to release forex reserves data at 1130 GMT (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)