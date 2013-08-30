(Updates Raghuram Rajan's joining as Governor at RBI)
* India's debt and foreign exchange markets will take opening
cues from the June quarter growth data to be published after
market hours on Friday, which is expected to clock in at 4.7
percent, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll.
* Traders said better-than-expected data will dent hopes for any
more monetary easing and could push up bond yields.
* Bond market traders will also watch the rupee's moves for
direction with the central bank's latest step to provide dollars
directly to oil firms expected to take out a key demand from the
market.
* Any fresh comments or measures over the weekend will be
closely monitored.
* Dealers expect the central bank to intervene aggressively if
the rupee weakens substantially or whenever it tries to breach
any key psychological levels, as has been observed in recent
sessions.
* Traders will also watch out for any comments or fresh measures
with Raghuram Rajan taking over the reins of the central bank as
the new Governor on Sept. 5.
KEY EVENTS/DATA
Mon: HSBC Markit PMI data due at 0500 GMT
Wed: Cbank to release money supply data
HSBC Markit Services PMI data at 0500 GMT
Thurs: Raghuram Rajan to take over as new RBI Governor
Fri: Cbank to release bank credit data at 1130 GMT
Cbank to release forex reserves data at 1130 GMT
