Aug 30Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 08
Total Vessles 15
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) M.V.STADION II CHOWGULE ALUMINIA 23/08 23/08 01/09 nil 28,752 nil
2) M.V.RED FIN BOTHRA COAL 28/08 28/08 02/09 nil 55,500 nil
3) M.T. JL ROTTER DAMJ.M.BAXI PHOS. ACID 30/08 30/08 02/09 nil 9,500 nil
4) M.V.APJ JAD INTEROCEAN DAP 30/08 30/08 05/09 nil 40,000 nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) M.T.HARBOUR CLEAR ATLANTIC SUL.ACID nil 4,703 nil 29/08 ---
2) M.T. LODESTAR DEBLINESI TOLU/HEX nil 1000 600 nil 29/08 ---
3) M.T. MTM SHANGHAI JMB PHOS.ACID nil 9,970 nil 30/08 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) M.V.ABM DYNAMIC SAI SHIPPING WOOD LOGS nil 16,203 nil 31/08
2) M.T. PVT SEA LION ATLANTIC PHOS. ACID nil 15,407 nil 31/08
3) M.T.HARSHA PREM ORISSA DIESEL nil 13,000 nil 31/08
4) M.V.SILVER PEACE INDIOC GB 11,240 nil nil 31/08
5) M.T.FENG HAI 21 JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 4,500 nil 31/08
6) M.V. DEL SOL PUYVAST GB 9,000 nil nil 01/09
7) M.T. MTM FAIRFIELDJ.M.BAXI PHOS. ACID nil 18,000 nil 03/09
8) M.T.FAIRCHEM KISO J.M.BAXI SUL. ACID nil 5,500 nil 05/09
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL