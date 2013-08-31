Aug 31Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MT. JAG APARNA IOCL H.S.D 20/08 30/08 31/08 nil 13,200 nil 25,711
2) MV. CRANE ECB & CO I.ORE 16/08 30/08 03/09 nil 12,500 nil 12,500
3) MV. JAG RANI PPT TH.COAL 29/08 30/08 31/08 nil 36,000 nil 19,400
4) MV. PATAGONIA OSL PIG IRON 27/08 29/08 01/09 nil 19,000 nil 12,500
5) MV. OCEAN DIAMOND REPLY PCI COAL 29/08 29/08 01/09 nil 18,500 nil 11,500
6) MV. EISHO OSL C.COAL 30/08 30/08 04/09 nil 9,600 nil 50,787
7) MV. NEMTAS 4 OSL S.COAL 29/08 29/08 04/09 nil 13,500 nil 13,500
8) MV. BIKAN PPL ROCK PHOS 30/08 30/08 03/09 nil 4,200 nil 46,398
9) MV. PANSPIRIT IFFCO MOP 17/08 29/08 01/09 nil 13,200 nil 14,004
10) MV. ATLAS ACEC I.ORE 22/08 31/08 03/09 nil 1,000 nil 51,200
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV. ALMUHIEDDINE NK I. ORE(MAN) 21,064 nil nil 28/08 ---
2) MT. TAJIMARE ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 258,088 nil 31/08 ---
3) MV. PEDHOULAS NK C.COAL nil 47,000 nil 31/08 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV. GOOD TRADE JMB TH.COAL 30,000 nil nil 01/09
2) MT. COSGRACE LAKE ASL CRUDE OIL nil 256,106 nil 01/09
3) MT. HARBOUR CLEAR ASL SUL ACID nil 10,500 nil 01/09
4) MV. VISHVA DIKSHA JMB TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 01/09
5) MV. SAIKO MAJESTY PHAROS M. COKE nil 32,058 nil 01/09
6) MV. CHENNAI JMB TH.COAL 38,000 nil nil 02/09
7) MV. JALMA TOPIC BOTHRA MOP nil 14,959 nil 02/09
8) MV. MALAVIKA ADM LM. ST. nil 20,000 nil 04/09
9) MT. BOW STAR NK P. ACID nil 10,500 nil 05/09
10) MV. ISHTAR ACEC A. COAL nil 3,700 nil 05/09
11) MT. GAS MASTER NK AMMONIA nil 3,600 nil 07/09
12) MV. C.IRIS JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 61,415 nil 07/09
13) MV. SEA MASTER NK HB IRON nil 47,130 nil 07/09
14) MV. LARA ESSKAY S.COAL nil 55,000 nil 08/09
15) MV. PHOENIX NEREIDINFINITY M. COKE nil 21,000 nil 08/09
16) MT. DESH UJAALA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 275,817 nil 09/09
17) MT. FAIRCHEM KISO NK SUL ACID nil 8,000 nil 11/09
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL