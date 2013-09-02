EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
SYDNEY, Sept 2 Australian insurance and wealth manager AMP Ltd plans to set up a funds management company in China with China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the company said on Monday.
It would be the first of its kind since China opened the door in June for insurance companies to offer funds management businesses, AMP said in a statement.
AMP will hold 15 percent of China Life AMP Asset Management Company, the joint venture it is setting up with a subsidiary of China Life.
China Life is the world's biggest insurer by market capitalisation.
"A funds management joint venture in China is a strategically significant move for AMP, giving us direct access to the world's second largest and fastest growing major economy," said AMP Chief Executive Craig Dunn.
The joint venture has received approval from the China Insurance Regulatory Commission and is still waiting for the nod from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, AMP said. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.