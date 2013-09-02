* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.74 percent. * Asian shares, the Australian dollar and copper prices rose on Monday while the yen fell as hopes grew that China may have halted a sharp economic slowdown after factory activity data expanded at the fastest pace in more than a year in August. * India is seeking support from other emerging market countries for coordinated intervention in offshore foreign exchange markets after a currency rout the past three months, but at least one critical partner, Brazil, said it is not involved in such planning at this time. * Data on Friday showed economic growth decelerated to 4.4 percent in the April-June quarter, its slowest rate since the first three months of 2009. * Foreign institutional investors sold 788 million rupees worth of Indian shares on Friday, extending their selling streak for an eleventh consecutive session. * On watch, India's manufacturing PMI for August (0500 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)