* USD/INR is expected to open weaker compared with its close of 65.70/71 on Friday, tracking losses in the dollar versus most other Asian currencies and slightly stronger shares in the offshore market. * For a snapshot of Asian currencies see: * India is seeking support from other emerging market countries for coordinated intervention in offshore foreign exchange markets after a currency rout the past three months, but at least one critical partner, Brazil, said it is not involved in such planning at this time. * The pair is seen opening around 65.50-65.60 levels and moving in a 65 to 65.80 range early in the day, traders say, with the weak GDP growth limiting a sharp fall in the pair. * India's economy grew at the slowest quarterly rate since the global financial crisis in the three months through June, data post market hours showed on Friday. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.2 percent. * A delay in potential U.S. military action against Syria, as U.S. President Barack Obama sought Congressional support, also helps boost short-term risk appetite. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)