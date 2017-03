* India's benchmark bond yield, which closed at 8.60 percent on Friday, is seen opening 2-5 basis points lower as U.S. military action against Syria gets delayed. * U.S. President Barack Obama seeking Congressional support for a potential military action against Syria, helping boost short-term risk appetite. * Oil futures also fall more than $1 in early Asian trade as concerns over disruptions to supply recede as a possible military strike on Syria appears less imminent. * Traders say slower-than-expected GDP growth in June is also expected to help bonds. * Dealers will also watch rupee moves for direction during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)