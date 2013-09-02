* The benchmark BSE index gains 1.1 percent, heading for a fourth session of gains, while the broader NSE index is up 0.98 percent. * Asian shares climbed to a two-week high on Monday, and the Australian dollar and copper gained, as China said its manufacturing expanded in August at the fastest pace in more than a year. * Banks gain on hopes of potential reversal of RBI's liquidity tightening measures announced in July, dealers say. * Axis Bank Ltd is up 1.8 percent and ICICI Bank Ltd gains 0.94 percent. * Lupin Ltd gains 2 percent on hopes of a key drug launch later in the month, analysts say. * Rupee on watch as India is seeking support from other emerging market countries for coordinated intervention in offshore foreign exchange markets after a currency rout the past three months, but at least one critical partner, Brazil, said it is not involved in such planning at this time. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)