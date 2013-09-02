* Shares in Lupin Ltd gain 3.2 percent after the company got the final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a generic version of eye drop Gatifloxacin on Friday, according to the web site of the U.S. regulator. * Gatifloxacin treats conjunctivitis, or more commonly called pink eye, and is produced by Allergan Inc. * A Lupin spokesman was not immediately reachable for comment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)