* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 15 basis points on the day at 8.45 percent as hopes for another round of open market purchase of bonds by the central bank grow. * Traders say the rupee recovering from the day's lows along with the weak GDP and PMI data also supporting bonds. * Indian factory activity shrank for the first time in more than four years last month, adding to the country's deepening economic malaise even as the central bank struggles to defend the battered rupee, a survey showed. * Data released after market hours on Friday showed Asia's third-largest economy grew at it slowest quarterly rate in the three months to June since the global financial crisis, suggesting more pain ahead.