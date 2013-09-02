* Shares in ITC Ltd gain 4 percent after the company raised prices of a key cigarette brand, UBS says. * "ITC has raised prices for Gold Flake King-Size (GFK) from 136 rupees to 150 rupees (pack of 20)," UBS said in a note to its clients on Monday. * The bank adds this price increase will add 1 percent to cigarette revenues and 2-3 percent to the segment's operational profit, all else remaining unchanged. * A company spokeswoman was not immediately reachable for comment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)