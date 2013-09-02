Sep 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Nordea Hypotek AB

Issue Amount 1.7 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 9, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 17bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 17bp

Payment Date September 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken, Nordea & SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005391901

