Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 12, 2023

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.624

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 62.71bp

Over the May 2023 DBR

Payment Date September 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BayernLB, Mizuho

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0969368934

