Nigeria central bank approves licence for development bank -finance ministry
ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Sep 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV
Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 12, 2023
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.624
Spread 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 62.71bp
Over the May 2023 DBR
Payment Date September 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BayernLB, Mizuho
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0969368934
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
* German industry wants "maximum damage limitation" (Adds Merkel quotes, background)
* FY ended Dec 2016 net premium income of 26.68 billion naira versus 6.75 billion naira year ago