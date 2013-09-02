Sep 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date October 2, 2023

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.75 pct

Payment Date October 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) NordLB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 100 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000NLB2HC4

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.