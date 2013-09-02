Nigeria central bank approves licence for development bank -finance ministry
ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Sep 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
(NordLB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date October 2, 2023
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.75 pct
Payment Date October 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) NordLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 100 million euro
when fungible
ISIN DE000NLB2HC4
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
* German industry wants "maximum damage limitation" (Adds Merkel quotes, background)
* FY ended Dec 2016 net premium income of 26.68 billion naira versus 6.75 billion naira year ago