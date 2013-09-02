Sep 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower KBC Internationale Financieringsmaatschappij NV

(KBC IFIMA)

Guarantor KBC Bank NV

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2018

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.728

Reoffer price 99.728

Yield 2.183 pct

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 130.7bp

over the 0.25 pct April 2018 OBL 166

Payment Date September 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, KBC, Natixis & UBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0969365591

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.