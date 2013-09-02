Sep 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Banco Popular Espanol (BPE)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2017

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.776

Yield 3.561 pct

Spread 240 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 297.9bp

over the OBL#163

Payment Date September 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BofAML, BPE, Credit Suisse & Natixis

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

