BRIEF-AIICO Insurance reports FY pre-tax profit 11.83 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 net premium income of 26.68 billion naira versus 6.75 billion naira year ago
Sep 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower ABN Amro Bank NV
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date September 11, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.704
Reoffer price 99.704
Yield 2.328 pct
Spread 132 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date September 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABN, Goldman Sachs International & HSBC
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
ISIN XS0969354124
Data supplied by International Insider.
TIRANA, March 29 Albania's central bank held its main interest rate at a record low of 1.25 percent on Wednesday but signalled a possible tightening of monetary policy after October when it expects the economy to improve.
DUBAI, March 29 Vice Media is bringing its edgy style of journalism to the Middle East to tap what it believes is an underserved market of young, digital hungry consumers.