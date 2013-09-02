Sep 02(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Snam SPA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date June 30, 2017

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 100.799

Yield 2.153 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0969478105

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 13, 2020

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 101.48

Yield 3.239 pct

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0969483527

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date September 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup,

Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

