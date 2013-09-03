* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.5 percent. * Asian markets marked a second day of gains on Tuesday after a string of upbeat factory data around the globe boosted shares and most commodities, while a delay in a potential U.S. strike on Syria diminished the safe-haven appeal of gold and the yen. * Foreign institutional investors turn net buyers in the secondary share market after eleven consecutive session of sales totaling about $1 bln. * An oversold market after three consecutive months of decline till August, is making traders hopeful of market friendly measures like a hike in diesel price after the passage of the Land Legislation bill and the Food Security bill by parliament was seen as populist. * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and C. Rangarajan, Indian Prime Minister's chief economic adviser, will be at a book launch event. (0830 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)