* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.3
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan gains 0.5 percent.
* Asian markets marked a second day of gains on Tuesday after a
string of upbeat factory data around the globe boosted shares
and most commodities, while a delay in a potential U.S. strike
on Syria diminished the safe-haven appeal of gold and the yen.
* Foreign institutional investors turn net buyers in the
secondary share market after eleven consecutive session of sales
totaling about $1 bln.
* An oversold market after three consecutive months of decline
till August, is making traders hopeful of market friendly
measures like a hike in diesel price after the passage of the
Land Legislation bill and the Food Security bill by parliament
was seen as populist.
* India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and C. Rangarajan,
Indian Prime Minister's chief economic adviser, will be at a
book launch event. (0830 GMT)
