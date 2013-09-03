* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield which closed at 8.46 percent on Monday is seen opening slightly lower as the government cuts this week's auction size due to the tight cash conditions. * Traders however will be wary of adding large positions and will track the rupee's movements for direction during the day. * India will sell 100 billion rupees worth of bonds on Sept. 6, instead of the scheduled 150 billion rupees, the central bank said in a statement on Monday. * A rise in crude oil prices however will also limit the downside in yields. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)