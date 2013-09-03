Sept 3 * USD/INR is expected to open around 66.30-40 versus its close of 66.00/01 on Monday, tracking the dollar's broad rally versus major currencies. * The index of the dollar against six majors trading up 0.2 percent. * The rupee trading weaker in the non-deliverable forwards as well with the one-month contract being quoted at 66.91. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 66.20 to 66.80 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)