* Foreign institutional investors turn net buyers in the
secondary share market after 11 consecutive sessions of selling
a total of about $1 billion.
* Overseas investors, who have been net buyers of Indian shares
so far in 2013, have sold the same in each of last 3 months
weighed by a record low rupee, persisting worries on
fiscal deficit and a policy flip-flop amid a slowing economy.
* An oversold market after three consecutive months of decline
until August, is making traders hopeful of some market-friendly
measures like a hike in fuel prices. This follows the passage of
the Land Acquisition Bill and the Food Security Bill by the
parliament, seen as populist.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)