* India's benchmark index falls nearly 1 percent after
four days of gains, while the broader NSE index is down
1.1 percent as blue-chip shares including HDFC fall on
profit-taking.
* Traders also point to waning hopes of a one-time diesel price
hike which may help check India's worsening fiscal deficit
situation.
* Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd falls 4
percent, while ITC Ltd falls 1.3 percent after near 4
percent after gaining on Monday.
* However, foreign institutional investors turn net buyers in
the secondary share market after 11 consecutive sessions of
selling a total of about $1 billion.
