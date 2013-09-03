* India's benchmark index falls nearly 1 percent after four days of gains, while the broader NSE index is down 1.1 percent as blue-chip shares including HDFC fall on profit-taking. * Traders also point to waning hopes of a one-time diesel price hike which may help check India's worsening fiscal deficit situation. * Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd falls 4 percent, while ITC Ltd falls 1.3 percent after near 4 percent after gaining on Monday. * However, foreign institutional investors turn net buyers in the secondary share market after 11 consecutive sessions of selling a total of about $1 billion. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)