* India's central bank may sell the 48-day cash management bills at 11.65 percent on Tuesday, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * The highest expected yield cut-off in the poll was 11.89 percent, while the lowest was 11.50 percent. * The central bank will sell 110-billion rupees each of 48-day CMBs on Monday and Tuesday as part of its measures announced in August to drain rupee liquidity from the system. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)