* Stock volumes in Indian share indexes fell sharply on Monday compared with Friday's session, raising concerns about whether a four-day rally in the benchmark index can be sustained. * Total equity volumes on exchanges fell 73 percent on Monday versus its previous session, a note from brokerage Anandrathi shows. * Volumes on the BSE index fell on Monday to their lowest since Aug. 2, according to Thomson Reuters data. * The BSE index down 0.7 percent, while the broader NSE index lower 0.9 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)