* Traders are speculating about whether the Reserve Bank of India is buying longer-term debt in secondary markets to prop up prices after the "others" category of investors showed a surge in net buying on Monday. * The "others" category included in regulatory data covers investors such as the employees provident fund, insurance companies, and also the RBI, but does not provide a detailed breakdown. * Net buying in that category jumped to 40.79 billion rupees ($610.6 million) on Monday compared with 7.1 billion rupees on Friday. * However, some traders warn against assumptions, saying if indeed the central bank is the buyer it is looking to support debt prices. * These dealers also note the RBI could be buying securities in the secondary market on behalf of state governments to help them reinvest their redemption proceeds. * The RBI manages the debt investments of state governments, which is pooled in a combined sinking fund held at the central bank. * Separately, the government will pay 460 billion rupees towards redemption of 7.27 percent 2013 bond on Tuesday. The RBI owns 4.45 billion rupees worth of those 2013 bonds. ($1 = 66.7 rupees) (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/ suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com)