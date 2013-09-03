* Shares of Jubilant Foodworks, which operates the Domino's Pizza franchise in India, gained as much as 2.6 percent after Goldman Sachs said the company has potential to be worth $7.4 billion in valuation in a decade. * Jubilant's market value reached $1.05 billion as of Monday's close, according to Thomson Reuters data. * Goldman cites three key reasons for its call: rising urbanisation, the rising number of women in the workforce and an increasing youth population. * Goldman adds Jubilant will maintain its competitive edge thanks to its network of Domino's stores, a "robust" supply chain, its more than 20,000 employees, and the "pioneering" use of online ordering and IT systems.