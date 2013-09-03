* Shares of Jubilant Foodworks, which operates the
Domino's Pizza franchise in India, gained as much as 2.6 percent
after Goldman Sachs said the company has potential to be worth
$7.4 billion in valuation in a decade.
* Jubilant's market value reached $1.05 billion as of Monday's
close, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Goldman cites three key reasons for its call: rising
urbanisation, the rising number of women in the workforce and an
increasing youth population.
* Goldman adds Jubilant will maintain its competitive edge
thanks to its network of Domino's stores, a "robust" supply
chain, its more than 20,000 employees, and the "pioneering" use
of online ordering and IT systems.