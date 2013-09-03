MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
* Morgan Stanley downgrades India's TVS Motor to "underweight" from "equalweight" and cuts price target to 28 rupees from 41 rupees. * The investment bank says the motorcycle maker could suffer from slowing volumes, rising capacity and low pricing power. * Morgan Stanley adds the Indonesian unit of TVS Motor could continue to post losses as demand growth moderates amid rising inflation and interest rates. * TVS Motor shares are down 1.7 percent, compared with a 2.5 percent fall in the NSE index. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com / indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA