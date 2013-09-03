* Morgan Stanley downgrades India's TVS Motor to "underweight" from "equalweight" and cuts price target to 28 rupees from 41 rupees. * The investment bank says the motorcycle maker could suffer from slowing volumes, rising capacity and low pricing power. * Morgan Stanley adds the Indonesian unit of TVS Motor could continue to post losses as demand growth moderates amid rising inflation and interest rates. * TVS Motor shares are down 1.7 percent, compared with a 2.5 percent fall in the NSE index. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com / indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)