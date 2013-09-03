* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose from the session's low to trade down 5 basis points at 8.41 percent, tracking weakness in the rupee. It had dropped as much as 19 basis points to 8.27 percent. * The rupee extends losses on the back of custodian banks' demand for the greenback. The broader NSE index too falls over 2 percent. * Traders will continue to monitor moves in the rupee for direction during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)