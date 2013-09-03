* USD/INR extends gains as foreign banks buy related to custodial outflows. The pair gains to 67.28, now at 67.06/08 versus its close of 66.00/01 on Monday. * Local stocks turn sharply lower, down 1.8 percent. * Large state-run bank bought U.S. dollars, now state-run banks on offer, dealer says. * The index of the dollar against six majors trading up 0.3 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)