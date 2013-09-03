* BNP Paribas has upgraded India's MphasiS Ltd to "buy" from "hold" and raised the price target to 500 rupees from 420 rupees. * BNP said third-quarter earnings at the IT services provider were stronger than expected, and the company's continued execution of its strategy could prove a catalyst given "cheap" valuations. * MphasiS said on Thursday July-quarter consolidated net profit fell to 1.93 billion rupees ($29.20 million) from 2.09 billion rupees a year ago, but consolidated net sales rose to 15.40 billion rupees from 13.55 billion rupees. * The investment bank raised its earnings per share estimate for the company by 10 percent and 11 percent and rupee revenue by 3 percent and 6 percent for FY14 and FY15 respectively, it said in a note dated Monday. * MphasiS shares up 1.4 percent. ($1 = 66.1050 Indian rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com / indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)