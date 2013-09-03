* BNP Paribas has upgraded India's MphasiS Ltd to
"buy" from "hold" and raised the price target to 500 rupees from
420 rupees.
* BNP said third-quarter earnings at the IT services provider
were stronger than expected, and the company's continued
execution of its strategy could prove a catalyst given "cheap"
valuations.
* MphasiS said on Thursday July-quarter consolidated net profit
fell to 1.93 billion rupees ($29.20 million) from 2.09 billion
rupees a year ago, but consolidated net sales rose to 15.40
billion rupees from 13.55 billion rupees.
* The investment bank raised its earnings per share estimate for
the company by 10 percent and 11 percent and rupee revenue by 3
percent and 6 percent for FY14 and FY15 respectively, it said in
a note dated Monday.
* MphasiS shares up 1.4 percent.
($1 = 66.1050 Indian rupees)
