By Neil Unmack

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bond markets are disobeying financial theory. The U.S Federal Reserve’s expected withdrawal of monetary stimulus ought to reflect a recovering economy and stronger company earnings. This in turn should push up bond yields but also lower the premium, or spread, that corporate debt pays over government securities. Things aren’t working out like that.

True, government bond yields have risen since late May, when the markets woke up to the prospect that the Fed could soon taper asset purchases. But so too have U.S. and European credit spreads. Corporate bond prices, which move inversely to yields, are down roughly 2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

This isn’t hard to explain. Just as central bank purchases forced risk-averse investors to buy credit assets in the search for yield, tapering forces them to sell. However, the economic recovery remains too weak to bring down spreads much any time soon. The Chinese economy is undergoing a painful rebalancing, and the euro zone crisis is unresolved. Nor are current risk premia terribly cheap. European investment-grade company spreads are actually too low, based on historic relationship between prices and various economic surveys and indicators, say analysts at Citigroup.

There is also the worry that company funding costs, driven by higher yields more generally, may rise. A slowdown in emerging markets, also caused by Fed tapering, could further hurt corporate earnings.

The good news is that treasurers made the most of ultra-loose conditions to raise cheap funding when they could. Investment grade companies’ EBITDA in the first quarter was 6.2 times interest costs in the United States, and 8.6 times in Europe, compared with 4.9 and 6.5 times in March 2009, according to Morgan Stanley. The hope is that by the time many of these companies need to refinance, the economy, and their earnings, will have recovered more substantially.

Bond investors and companies have been living through a hallowed era of low growth, and low losses, helped by cheap money. High-yield defaults have been lower over the last decade than any period since the 1980s, say analysts at Deutsche Bank. That was great while it lasted. But the adjustment to normality has to happen, and will bring more volatility as it takes place.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Global corporate bonds have fallen 2.1 percentage points since U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke’s speech to Congress on May 22, Thomson Reuters data show.

- Credit spreads on European investment-grade debt, measured by the Markit iTraxx Europe index, rose from 87 basis points on May 22 to 103 basis points on Sept. 2, based on data from Markit. The spread on the comparable U.S index rose 72 basis points to 84 basis points, according to Markit.

- Asset prices since May 22: link.reuters.com/wej98t

