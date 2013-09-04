Sept 4 Network equipment maker Ciena Corp CIEN.O reported a smaller quarterly loss as revenue from its converged packet optical and packet networking businesses rose.

Ciena shares were up 7 percent at $22.12 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Ciena's net loss narrowed to $1.2 million, or 1 cent per share in the third quarter, from $29.8 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier. [ID:nBw5Hn29Ma]

Revenue rose 14 percent to $538.4 million.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 23 cents per share.

Ciena's customers include AT&T Inc (T.N), CenturyLink Inc (CTL.N), Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N), Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L).

Shares of the company, which makes equipment that expands the capacity of data transfer over fiber-optic networks, closed at $20.68 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

