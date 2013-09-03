Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nestle Holdings, Inc.
Guarantor Nestle S.A
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date March 12, 2019
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.411
Reoffer price 99.411
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 68.3bp
over the 1.5 pct August 2018 UST
Payment Date September 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs & Musi
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN XS0969611978
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue