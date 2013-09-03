Sep 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower FCE Bank PLC
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 9, 2016
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.898
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 126.7bp
over the 4.0 pct July 2016 DBR
Payment Date September 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,
Lloyds Bank & RBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0969570687
