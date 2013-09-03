Sep 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Zurich Insurance Group AG
* * * *
Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 18, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 18, 2023
Coupon 1.875 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0222705987
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date Septemebr 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, RBS & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.