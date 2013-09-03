Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower AIB Mortgage Bank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2018
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.704
Reoffer price 99.704
Yield 3.19 pct
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & RBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0969616779
