* India's market regulator has revised the rules for circuit breaker-induced trading halts for India's two main equity indexes, aiming to contain volatility. * Stock exchanges would now calculate 10 percent, 15 percent and 20 percent circuit breaker limits of market-wide index variation based on the previous day's closing levels on the BSE index and the NSE index. * Currently, India's NSE and BSE exchanges calculate an absolute value for the circuit breaker limit using the 10, 15 and 20 percent price band movement based on the index's quarter-end closing level. * Resumption of trading after a halt triggered by the circuit breaker would now be followed by a 15-minute pre-open call auction session, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular on Tuesday. * The new rules will come into effect on Oct. 1. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)