Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower HSBC Holdings PLC
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 10, 2024
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.878
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 241.8bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date Setember 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN XS0969636371
