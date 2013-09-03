Sep 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date September 7, 2023
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.292
Yield 3.06 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date September 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & RBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0969593549
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.