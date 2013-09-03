Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banco Santander Chile
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 26, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.365
Reoffer price 99.915
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0215076354
