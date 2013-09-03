Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volkswagen International Finance NV
Guarantor Volkswagen AG
Issue Amount 75 million euro
Maturity Date September 18, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 30bp
Payment Date September 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0969667418
Data supplied by International Insider.