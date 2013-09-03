Sep 03Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V.APJ JAD INTEROCEAN DAP 30/08 30/08 04/09 nil 40,000 nil 2) M.V.ABM DYNAMIC SAISHIPPING WOOD LOGS 31/08 31/08 10/09 nil 16,203 nil 3) M.V.SILVER INDIOC GB 01/09 01/09 04/09 11,240 nil nil 4) M.V. DEL SOL PUYVAST GB 01/09 01/09 03/09 9,000 nil nil 5) M.T. PVT SEA LION ATLANTIC PHOS. ACID 01/09 01/09 03/09 nil 15,407 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.T.HARBOUR CLEAR ATLANTIC SUL. ACID nil 4,703 nil ---- --- 2) M.T.HARSHA PREM ORTSSA DIESEL nil 13,000 nil 03/09 --- 3) M.T. MTM FAIRFIELDnil PHOS. ACID nil 18,000 nil ---- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) M.V.AN ZE JIANG CHANDRA GB 14,000 nil nil 03/09 2) M.T.BOW STAR ESSKAY PHOS. ACID nil 13,111 nil 04/09 3) M.V.STADION II PUYVAST GB 28,000 nil nil 04/09 4) M.V.QUANG MATRIX FELDSPAR 8,000 nil nil 05/09 5) M.T.FAIRCHEM KISO J.M.BAXI SUL. ACID nil 5,500 nil 06/09 6) M.T.DL DIAMOND SRI SRINIVASAACE/HEX nil 995/904 nil 06/09 7) M.V.ILC UNION COROMANDEL FELDSPAR 7,700 nil nil 06/09 8) M.T.GAS CAT IMPERIAL AMMONIA nil 5,500 nil 07/09 9) M.V.N EW SAILING ---- CP COKE nil 27,465 nil 08/09 10) M.T.STELLAR LILAC J.M.BAXI SUL. ACID nil 6,300 nil 13/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL