Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ENEL SpA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2074

Coupon 6.5 pct

Reoffer price 98.956

Yield 6.75 pct

Spread 524.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 571.5bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date September 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BBVA, BNP Paribas (B&D), CA-CIB, Deutsche Bank, ING,

JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Natixis, SG-CIB & UniCredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

