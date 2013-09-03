Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ENEL SpA
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2074
Coupon 6.5 pct
Reoffer price 98.956
Yield 6.75 pct
Spread 524.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 571.5bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date September 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BBVA, BNP Paribas (B&D), CA-CIB, Deutsche Bank, ING,
JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Natixis, SG-CIB & UniCredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.