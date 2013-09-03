BANGALORE, Sep 03 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 40000 ICS-201(B22mm) 40500 ICS-102(B22mm) 31000 ICS-103(23mm) 35000 ICS-104(24mm) 40600 ICS-202(26mm) 44900 ICS-105(26mm) 45800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 46300 ICS-105(27mm) 46300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 47000 ICS-105MMA(27) 47500 ICS-105PHR(28) 46900 ICS-105(28mm) 49000 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 48600 ICS-105(29mm) 49300 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 48900 ICS-105(30mm) 49300 ICS-105(31mm) 49800 ICS-106(32mm) 50700 ICS-107(34mm) 57000