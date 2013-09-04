* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.5 percent. * Asian stocks faltered on Wednesday, while oil and gold held on to overnight gains after President Barack Obama clinched the backing of two key figures in Congress in his drive for limited U.S. strikes on Syria. * Foreign institutional investors resumed selling Indian shares after a brief pause on Monday to snap their 11-day selling streak. FIIs sold 7.16 billion rupees worth of shares on Tuesday when Indian shares fell nearly 4 percent. * Ex-IMF top economist Raghuram Rajan takes charge as the 23rd Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from Duvvuri Subbarao who took over the mantle in 2008 when the global financial crisis was unfolding and leaves at a time India is facing one of its worst financial crises since 1990-91. (0530 GMT) * Analysts say Rajan's statements on policy direction over the next few days would be key for the short term. * Also on watch, India services PMI for August 2013 (0500 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)