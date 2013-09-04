* USD/INR which closed at 67.63/64 on Tuesday is expected to head towards record highs, tracking losses in other Asian currencies amid the rising geopolitical worries and on fears of the U.S. withdrawing monetary stimulus soon. * Asian stocks faltered, while oil and gold held on to overnight gains after President Barack Obama clinched the backing of two key figures in Congress in his drive for limited U.S. strikes on Syria. * The NDF market showed the one-month contract trading at 68.95-69.45 in New York, last at 69.10-69.20. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared to the dollar. For a snapshot see. * The dollar was on a firm footing in early Asian trading with the dollar index not far from a six-week peak after U.S. data reinforced expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin reducing its stimulus soon. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)