BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
* USD/INR which closed at 67.63/64 on Tuesday is expected to head towards record highs, tracking losses in other Asian currencies amid the rising geopolitical worries and on fears of the U.S. withdrawing monetary stimulus soon. * Asian stocks faltered, while oil and gold held on to overnight gains after President Barack Obama clinched the backing of two key figures in Congress in his drive for limited U.S. strikes on Syria. * The NDF market showed the one-month contract trading at 68.95-69.45 in New York, last at 69.10-69.20. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared to the dollar. For a snapshot see. * The dollar was on a firm footing in early Asian trading with the dollar index not far from a six-week peak after U.S. data reinforced expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin reducing its stimulus soon. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 10 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-1,100 0,760-1,120 0,756-0,900 0,755-0,900 (Auction price) Ma